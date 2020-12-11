Finland Current Account Surplus Rises In October

Finland’s current account surplus increased in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 535 million in October from EUR 105 million in September.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 418 million from EUR 78 million in September.

The services trade deficit widened to EUR 287 million in October from EUR 267 million in the previous month.

The primary income account was in a EUR 580 million surplus and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 176 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account was EUR 0.4 billion in deficit.

