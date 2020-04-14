Finland Current Account Swings To Deficit

Finland’s current account swung to a deficit in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The current account deficit was EUR 0.434 billion in February versus a surplus of EUR 0.163 billion in January.

The balance of goods trade showed a deficit of EUR 0.6 billion, and services showed a deficit of EUR 0.2 billion.

The primary income account was EUR 0.6 billion in surplus and the secondary income account logged a EUR 0.2 billion deficit.

On a 12-month average, the current account deficit was EUR 2.9 billion.

The financial account, net capital inflow was EUR 2.7 billion in February.

