Finland's economy experienced a downfall for the sixth consecutive month in January, as revealed by Statistics Finland on Friday.The nation's economic output witnessed a slump by 1.2% on a working-day-adjusted basis, year-over-year, in January. However, this downfall was still less severe as compared to the 2.3% drop in December, a dismal performance which was initially estimated to be a 0.6% decrease.Looking at the figures on a seasonally adjusted basis, the output recovered by 0.9% in January, indicating a reverse from the 0.7% decline noted in the prior month. This enters the records as the first increase in four months.Dissecting the performance sector-wise, it is evident that the primary sector experienced a decline of about 2.3% from the previous year. Similarly, the secondary and tertiary sectors shrunk by 3.6% and 0.4%, respectively.In a separate release, the official data projected that the current account balance transformed into a surplus of 1.1 billion Euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, a substantial improvement from a deficit of 76 million Euros in the third quarter. The goods account thus showed great strength in the balance of payment terms, registering a boost of 1.7 billion Euros from the previous year, and ultimately achieving a surplus of 3.0 billion Euros.