Finland GDP Falls Faster In April

Finland’s economic output declined at a faster pace in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national economy fell a working-day adjusted 7.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.7 percent decline in March, which was revised from 2.7 percent fall.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 2.1 percent on a monthly basis in April.

Data showed that the primary production decreased around 5.0 percent in February. Secondary and services production declined by about 3.0 percent and 10 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

