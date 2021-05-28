Finland GDP Shrinks In Q1

Finland’s economy contracted in the first quarter after expanding for two straight quarters, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product edged down 0.1 percent, following a 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter and 3.2 percent expansion in the third quarter.

GDP has dropped 1 percent in the first quarter from the same period of last year.

The expenditure-side breakdown showed that exports decreased 5 percent, while imports grew 1.4 percent.

Private consumption was down 0.7 percent sequentially. On the other hand, gross fixed capital formation grew 1.4 percent.

