Finland Industrial Production Drops In March

Finland’s industrial production decreased for the first time in three months in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 2.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.1 percent rise in February.

Manufacturing output decreased 1.5 percent monthly in March, while production of mining and quarrying grew 6.3 percent.

Among industries, production electrical, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 2.6 percent. production of chemical industry and forest industry fell by 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 2.3 percent in March, after a 3.4 percent growth in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders surged 23.3 percent yearly in March, following a 18.4 percent rise in February.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com