Finland Industrial Production Recovers In November

Finland’s industrial production rose for the first time in three months in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.6 percent fall in October. The latest growth was the biggest in five months.

Manufacturing output increased 1.1 percent monthly in November.

Production increased the most in electrical and electronics industry, by 6.7 percent in November, while output in mining and quarrying declined the most, by 8.7 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent in November, following a 1.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders in manufacturing declined 11.2 percent annually in November, following a 12.8 percent fall in October.

For the January to November period, new orders decreased by 2.1 percent from the same period previous year.

