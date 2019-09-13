Finland Inflation At 3-Month High

Finland’s consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in three months in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.8 percent increase in July.

The latest inflation was the highest since May last year, when it was 1.2 percent.

The rising of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed mostly by reductions in the prices of mobile phones, televisions, outdoor equipment for sport, regular ferry service and petrol.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August.

EU harmonized inflation was 1.2 percent in August. The corresponding figure for euro area was 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August.

