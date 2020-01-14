Finland Inflation Rises In December

Finland consume price inflation rose in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.6 percent increase in November.

The increase in inflation was mainly due to rise in the prices of electricity, cigarettes, rents and petrol from one year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in December and increased 0.2 percent from the previous month.

In 2019, the average inflation was 1.0 percent compared to the last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com