Finland’s inflation rate descended to its lowest point since late 2021 in February, particularly due to the moderate increase in average housing loan and consumer credit interest rates, according to data released by Statistics Finland on Thursday.The consumer price inflation rate decreased to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent in January, marking its lowest level since September 2021, when the inflation rate was 2.5 percent.Consumer prices changed by a monthly rate of 0.5 percent, largely due to an increase in district heat prices and package international holidays. In January, the prices had risen by 0.3 percent.Excluding the food and energy sectors, the core inflation rate stood at 4.9 percent.In February, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, an internationally comparable measure of inflation, observed a 1.1 percent annual increase, maintaining the same pace as in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com