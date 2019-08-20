Finland Jobless Rate Falls In July

Finland’s jobless rate eased to a 7-month low in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.0 percent in July from 6.2 percent in June. In May, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent. The July rate was the lowest rate seen so far this year.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 169,000 in July from 183,000 in previous year.

The employment rate fell to 74.5 percent in July from 75.7 percent in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.6 percent in July.

