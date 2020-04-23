Finland Jobless Rate Rises In March

Finland’s jobless rate rose in March after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 7.3 percent in March from 6.9 percent in February. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent.

In January, unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 197,000 in March from 187,000 in February.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 71.3 percent in March.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 percent in March, same as seen in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover fell 1.3 percent annually in March.

At the same time, the retail sales volume decreased 2.7 percent in March.

In daily consumer goods trade, the working day adjusted turnover increased 6.3 percent in March and the sales volume rose 4.2 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com