Finland Jobless Rate Rises In September

Finland’s unemployment rate increased in September, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate climbed to 8.0 percent in September from 7.5 percent in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 214,000 in September from 202,000 in August. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 204,000.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 16.9 percent in September from 14.4 percent in the previous month.

The employment rate was 59.8 percent in September versus 60.8 percent in the preceding month.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady for the fourth straight month at 8.7 percent.

