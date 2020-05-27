Finland Jobless Rate Rises; Retail Sales Increase In April

Finland’s jobless rate rose notably in April from the previous month and retail sales turnover decreased from last year, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 8.1 percent in April from 7.3 percent in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 217,000 in April from 197,000 in March.

The employment rate fell to 70.1 percent in April from 71.3 percent in the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent in April from 6.7 percent in the prior month.

Flash data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover fell by working day adjusted 0.4 percent annually in April after easing 2.1 percent in March. Final data is due on June 15.

At the same time, the retail sales volume decreased 0.5 percent annually in April.

In daily consumer goods trade, the working day adjusted turnover increased 6.0 percent in April and the sales volume rose 4.6 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

