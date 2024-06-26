Finland’s unemployment rate reached its highest point in three years this May, according to figures released by Statistics Finland on Wednesday.The jobless rate for individuals aged 15-74 increased to 10.2 percent in May, up from 9.2 percent in April. This marks the highest unemployment level since May 2021, when it stood at 10.3 percent. For the same period last year, the unemployment rate was recorded at 9.0 percent.The number of unemployed individuals rose to 299,000 in May, compared to 263,000 in the previous month. Notably, the youth unemployment rate, which pertains to individuals aged 15 to 24, surged to 30.3 percent from 24.7 percent in April.In the 15-64 age group, the unemployment rate trend increased to 10.4 percent in May from 9.5 percent in April. On a positive note, the employment rate improved to 63.7 percent in May, up from 62.4 percent in the prior month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com