Finland’s jobless rate increased at the end of the year after falling marginally in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The jobless rate rose to 6.7 percent in December from 5.9 percent in November.?

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was also 6.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons climbed to 187,000 in December from 164,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, for people aged 15 to 24, increased to a 7-month high of 16.1 percent from 10.7 percent.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group was 6.9 percent in November.

The employment rate fell to 63.2 percent in December from 63.7 percent in the previous month.

During the year 2022, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent, down from 7.7 percent in 2021. Meanwhile, the employment rate rose from 72.3 percent to 73.8 percent.

There were 65,000 more employed and 22,000 fewer unemployed persons than in 2021.

