Finland Manufacturing Confidence Falls In March

Finland’s manufacturing sentiment weakened in March, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Friday.
The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -6 in March from revised -4 in February. The reading was well below its long-term average of +1.
The construction confidence indicator decreased four points to -3 in March. This was above its long-term average of -6.
The service sector confidence indicator dropped eleven points to -6 in March. This was below the long-term average of +13.
The retail trade confidence declined seven points to -13 in March.
