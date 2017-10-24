Finland PPI Inflation Accelerates For Third Month

Finland’s producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in September, though slightly, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.

Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 3.8 percent increase in August. The measure has been rising since November last year.

The PPI inflation was mainly driven by higher prices of manufacturing of basic metals, oil products and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.

Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 3.4 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively in September from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.5 percent from August, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.

