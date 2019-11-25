Finland Producer Prices Fall For Fifth Month

Finland’s producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.
The producer price index declined 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.6 percent decrease in September.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in October, after a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.
Data also showed that import and export prices declined 3.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, in October.
On a monthly basis, imports prices fell 0.6 percent and export prices remained unchanged in September.
