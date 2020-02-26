Finland Producer Prices Falls For Eight Month

Finland’s producer prices declined for the eight month in a row in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index declined 1.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.8 percent fall in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.7 percent in January, same as seen in the preceding month.

Data also showed that the import prices rose 0.1 percent annually in January, while export prices declined 1.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices and export prices fell 0.8 percent, each.

Separate flash data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover increased by a working-day adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in January.

The retail sales volume rose 2.2 percent annually in January.

In daily consumer goods trade, the working day adjusted turnover increased 4.4 percent in January and the sales volume, rose 2.2 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

