Finland Producer Prices Rise In May

Finland’s producer prices increased in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Producer prices increased 11.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 8.7 percent rise in April.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and electricity from May last year.

Import prices grew 12.1 percent annually in May and export prices rose by 11.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.3 percent in May, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.

