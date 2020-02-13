Finland Retail Sales Growth Slows In December

Finland’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Retail turnover rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.9 percent rise in November.

The retail trade volume rose 0.8 percent annually in December, slower than a 1.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased 1.9 percent in December, while the sales volume fell 0.3 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail turnover fell 0.3 percent in December and retail trade volume decreased 0.5 percent.

In 2019, turnover in total trade adjusted grew by 0.8 percent and sales volume rose by 0.4 percent from last year.

