Finland Trade Deficit Falls More Than Estimated

Finland’s trade deficit decreased more than initially estimated in August, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit was EUR 256 million in August versus EUR 245 million deficit in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 264 million.

Exports declined 14.5 percent year-on-year in August. In the initial estimate, exports fell 14.8 percent.

Imports fell 13.9 percent yearly in August versus a 14.4 percent decline in the initial estimate.

Shipments to the EU countries decreased 13.8 percent in August According to the initial estimate, exports to EU fell 14.3 percent.

Imports from EU countries fell 11.1 percent in August. In the initial estimate, imports declined 11.8 percent.

Exports to countries outside the EU decreased 15.2 percent versus a 15.4 percent fall in the initial estimate.

Imports from non-EU countries declined 17.6 percent. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 17.7 percent.

For the January-August period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.4 billion, as estimated.

Exports declined 16.3 percent versus a 16.4 percent fall in the initial estimate.

Imports decreased 12.2 percent, while in the initial estimate imports fell 12.3 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com