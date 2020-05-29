Finland Trade Deficit Widens More Than Estimated In March

Finland’s trade deficit widened more than initially estimated in March, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 336 million in March from EUR 119 million in the same month last year. According to the initial estimate trade deficit was EUR 270 million.

Exports dropped 8.8 percent year-on-year in March, as estimated.

Imports fell 4.8 percent annually in March. In the initial estimate, imports declined 6.1 percent.

Exports to the EU countries decreased 5.8 percent in March. According to the initial estimate exports fell 6.0 percent.

Imports from EU countries fell 0.1 percent in March. In the initial estimate, imports declined 2.0 percent.

Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 12.5 percent and imports from them declined 11.3 percent in March.

For the January-March period, the trade deficit was EUR 1.4 billion versus a surplus of EUR 273 million from a year ago. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 1.3 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com