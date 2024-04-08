Finland saw its foreign trade deficit expand in February due to a rise in imports which grew at a quicker pace than exports, as per the preliminary figures released by Finnish Customs Monday.In February, the trade deficit increased to EUR 720 million from EUR 640 million in the same month the previous year.There was a year-on-year rise of 5.8 percent in the value of exports for February, and a rise of 6.5 percent in imports.Exports to European Union member nations saw a yearly increase of 5.0 percent in February, while imports from these countries registered a rise of 0.9 percent.Data showed exports to countries outside the European Union witnessed a 6.9 percent climb, whereas there was a significant surge of 15.7 percent in imports from these countries.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com