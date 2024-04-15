In March 2024, Finland experienced a decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) with the current indicator coming in at -0.1%. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of 0.5% in February 2024. The Month-over-Month comparison reflects a decrease in prices for the period. The data was updated on 15th April 2024, revealing the latest economic situation in the country.This change in the CPI indicates a shift in consumer purchasing power and overall inflation rates within Finland. Economists and policymakers will closely monitor this trend to assess its impact on the economy and make informed decisions moving forward. The decrease in CPI could influence various sectors and consumer behavior, highlighting the interconnectedness of economic indicators in the global landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com