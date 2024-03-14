In February 2024, Finland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced an increase, reaching 0.5%. This marks a significant rise compared to the previous month, January 2024, when the indicator had reached 0.3%. The latest data update on 14th March 2024 provided insights into the month-over-month comparison, showcasing a positive trend in the country’s inflation rate. The month-over-month comparison allows for a closer look at the change from the previous month, indicating a notable uptick in consumer prices. As Finland continues to monitor its economic indicators closely, this upturn in the CPI signals potential shifts in the country’s economy and consumer spending habits.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com