In the latest economic update from Finland, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed signs of improvement as the decline narrowed in January 2024. According to the data released on 15th March 2024, the previous GDP indicator had stopped at -1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, in January 2024, the current GDP indicator improved to -1.3%, indicating a positive shift in the country’s economic performance.This change reflects a Year-over-Year comparison, showing progress in the Finnish economy compared to the same period a year ago. While challenges persist, the narrowing decline in GDP suggests potential for recovery and growth in the upcoming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to gauge the overall trajectory of Finland’s economy and the effectiveness of any policy measures implemented to support economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com