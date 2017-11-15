Finland's Retail Sales Rise Less Than Estimate

Finland’s retail sales grew less than initially estimated in September, final data from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 2.7 percent expansion estimated on October 26.

Sales of total trade grew 4.3 percent, within which wholesale trade advanced 6.7 percent.

Among retail trade industries, sales in daily consumer goods trade gained 3.1 percent and in department store trade by 1.4 percent. Motor vehicle sales increased only 0.6 percent.

At the same time, the volume of retail sales increased 2.6 percent compared to the flash growth of 2.7 percent.

