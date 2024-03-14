The latest data on the Finnish Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a decrease in February 2024 compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the CPI stood at 3.3%, but in February 2024, it decreased to 3%. This decline indicates a slowdown in the rate of inflation in Finland.The year-over-year comparison also reveals a decrease in the CPI from the same month a year ago. This data was updated on 14 March 2024, providing insight into the current economic situation in Finland. Despite the slight decrease in the CPI, experts are closely monitoring the trend to assess its impact on the overall economy and consumer spending in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com