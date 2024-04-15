The latest data released by Statistics Finland on April 15, 2024, indicates a decrease in the Finnish Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024. The current CPI has dropped to 2.2%, showing a decline from the previous month when it stood at 3% in February 2024.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and reflects the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The year-over-year comparison reveals a slowdown in the rate of price increase in March compared to the same month a year ago.While the slight decrease in the CPI may indicate some easing of inflationary pressures in the Finnish economy, analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the overall trend and potential impacts on consumers and businesses in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com