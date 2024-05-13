Finland’s current account deficit widened in March 2024, according to recent data released on 13 May 2024. The previous indicator for February 2024 had recorded a deficit of -0.60B, which has now increased to -1.10B. This change indicates a deterioration in Finland’s trade balance and overall economic performance during the month of March. The widening deficit in the current account suggests that Finland imported more goods and services than it exported during this period, impacting the country’s overall balance of payments. Economists will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of this trend on Finland’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com