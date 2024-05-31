Finland’s economy took a sharper downturn in the first quarter of 2024, as the country’s GDP decreased to -1.2%, according to data updated on 31 May 2024. This decline marks a significant drop from the previous quarter’s GDP of -0.8%, observed in March 2024. The updated figures reveal a worsening economic performance when evaluated on a year-over-year basis.The ongoing contraction suggests deeper economic challenges as Finland grapples with adverse factors impacting its economic growth. Analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring these trends, as the declining GDP could signal prolonged economic headwinds for the nation.Market participants and stakeholders must now consider the potential implications of this continued downturn and prepare for strategic adjustments in response to the evolving economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com