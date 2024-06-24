The Finnish Export Price Index (EPI) has shown signs of recovery in May 2024, with the latest data indicating a -1.7% change year-over-year. This is a notable improvement from the -3.0% decline reported in April 2024. The data, updated on June 24, 2024, reveals a positive shift in the export price trend, demonstrating a less severe decrease in comparison to the previous month.This incremental change suggests a gradual stabilization in Finland’s export market. The EPI measures average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their exported goods. Therefore, a reduced decline indicates that Finnish exporters are seeing less reduction in their product prices compared to the previous year. This can be seen as a response to various economic factors, including potential improvements in global demand and pricing power.While the EPI still remains in negative territory, the reduced rate of decline is a welcome development for the Finnish economy, providing cautious optimism for businesses reliant on export markets. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring further data releases to assess whether this trend continues in the coming months, possibly signaling a broader economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com