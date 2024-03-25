According to the latest data released by the Finnish authorities on March 25, 2024, the Finnish Export Price Index for February 2024 has shown a slight improvement compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the index had dropped by 7.6% compared to the same month a year ago. However, in February 2024, the index decreased by 6.9%, indicating a slight recovery in the Finnish export market.The Finnish Export Price Index measures the changes in the prices of goods exported by Finland. The comparison provided is year-over-year, with the current indicator showing a 6.9% decrease in February 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year. While this improvement is a positive sign for the Finnish export industry, experts are closely monitoring the situation to see if this trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com