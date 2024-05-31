In a recent disclosure by Finnish economic authorities, Finland’s GDP growth has seen a notable slowdown in the first quarter of 2024. The latest data, updated on May 31, 2024, reveals that the GDP growth rate has decelerated to 0.2%, down from the 0.5% recorded in the previous quarter.This quarter-over-quarter comparison indicates that while the Finnish economy was previously growing at a moderate pace, the momentum has significantly faltered in early 2024. Various factors could be contributing to this downturn, including potential global economic uncertainties, domestic market fluctuations, and other macroeconomic elements.Finland’s government and economic analysts are likely to scrutinize these figures closely to identify underlying causes and to develop strategies to reinvigorate economic growth in the upcoming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com