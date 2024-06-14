In a troubling development for the Finnish economy, new data released on June 14, 2024, reveals that Finland’s GDP has continued its downward trajectory, registering a -2.3% change in April on a year-over-year basis. This marks a significant drop from the previous indicator of -1.2% for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an ongoing contraction in economic activity.The April GDP figure underscores a deepening recession for Finland, which has been grappling with economic woes. The previous data, recorded in the first quarter of 2024, showed a -1.2% year-over-year change. The current update indicates that economic conditions have worsened, with the GDP contraction expanding by 1.1 percentage points in just a month.Economists are concerned about the ramifications of this sustained economic slump. With two consecutive periods of GDP decline, the Finnish economy faces increased challenges in stabilizing and returning to growth. Further analysis and strategic interventions will be crucial in addressing the factors contributing to this downturn and in formulating policies to stimulate recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com