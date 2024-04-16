Finland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exhibited positive signs as it surged to 0.8% in February 2024, in comparison to the previous month. This remarkable growth comes after a slight contraction of -0.3% in January 2024. The data, updated on April 16, 2024, indicates a promising economic trajectory for the country.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals that Finland’s economy is steadily rebounding, showing resilience and potential amidst global economic challenges. The positive GDP growth in February 2024 highlights the efforts and strategies implemented to drive economic recovery and foster sustainable development in Finland. With this notable upturn, Finland is poised to strengthen its position in the international economic landscape and chart a path towards robust growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com