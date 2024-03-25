The Finnish Import Price Index continued its downward trend in February 2024, with a significant decrease compared to the same month a year ago. The latest data, updated on March 25, 2024, reveals that the index dropped to -5.9%, indicating a further decline from the previous month’s -4.7%.The Year-over-Year comparison shows a concerning trend in import prices, reflecting challenges in the economy. The decline in import prices can have various implications on the overall economy, including impacting consumer prices and trade balances. Analysts will closely monitor future developments in the Finnish Import Price Index to assess the broader economic impact and potential strategies to address these challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com