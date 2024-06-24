In a recent update released on June 24, 2024, Finland’s Import Price Index has shown a slight but notable improvement. The index, which measures the price changes of imported goods, edged up from a year-over-year drop of -2.1% in April 2024 to -1.2% in May 2024.This monthly improvement, although still in the negative territory, indicates a gradual recovery in import prices. The year-over-year comparison reveals that the decline in import prices has decelerated, a positive shift from the previous month’s more significant decline.Economic analysts will be closely watching subsequent months to see if this trend continues into the summer, potentially signaling more robust economic resilience and stability in Finland’s trade dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com