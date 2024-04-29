In the latest economic update from Finland, industrial confidence has taken a downturn in April 2024. The most recent data shows that the indicator dropped to -17, down from -13 in March 2024. This decrease highlights a growing sense of pessimism among Finnish industrial businesses. The information was last updated on April 29, 2024, indicating a recent and concerning trend in the country’s industrial sector. As Finland navigates these challenges, economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying factors contributing to this decline in industrial confidence.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com