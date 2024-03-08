The latest data on the Finnish industry output for January 2024 shows a significant improvement compared to the previous month. In December 2023, the indicator had dropped by 6.8%, but in January 2024, it decreased by a less severe 2.3%. This change indicates a positive trend in the industry output for Finland.The year-over-year comparison also reflects this improvement, with the current indicator showing a smaller decline compared to the same month a year ago. This data, updated on 8 March 2024, provides some optimism for the Finnish economy as it navigates through various challenges. The uptick in industry output could potentially indicate a gradual recovery and stability in the sector, which bodes well for the overall economic outlook of the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com