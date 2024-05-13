First American Financial Corp. announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Mother Lode Holding Co., has acquired Wisconsin Title Closing Service, Inc., a sister company of Wisconsin Title Service Co. This acquisition includes their title manufacturing units in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, and Washington.As a result of this transaction, First American aims to leverage the underwriting resources and extensive experience in residential transactions that Mother Lode Holding Co. brings to the table.Lisa Steele, the Chief Operating Officer of Mother Lode Holding, commented on the acquisition, stating, “Their dedication to customer service and innovation aligns with our own, offering a unique opportunity to enhance our presence in key markets, while delivering added benefits to the clients of Wisconsin Title Service Company.”At the moment, the stock of First American Financial is on the rise, showing an increase of 0.75 percent with a current price of $56.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com