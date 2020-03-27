Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Fitch Affirms U.S. Sovereign Ratings At 'AAA'

Fitch Affirms U.S. Sovereign Ratings At 'AAA'

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign ratings of the United States at ‘AAA’ with a stable outlook, citing its structural strengths.

However, the rating agency cautioned that high fiscal deficits and debt, which were rising even before the onset of the huge economic shock precipitated by the coronavirus – are starting to erode its credit strengths.

The U.S. has shut down parts of its economy to contain the spread of the disease, which is likely to cause a deep contraction centered on the second quarter of 2020 and a massive rise in unemployment.

“The risk of a near-term negative rating action has risen given the magnitude of the shock to the economy and public finances from the coronavirus and the commensurate and necessary fiscal policy response, particularly in the absence of a credible consolidation plan for the country’s pre-existing, longer-term public finance and government debt challenges,” the agency said.

According to Fitch, the U.S. economy would shrink by around 3 percent in 2020. If the virus is contained during the second half, Fitch expects real growth to recover strongly in 2021.

Congress is set to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package of revenue and spending measures. The degree to which the economy recovers and the extent to which the fiscal stimulus is eventually unwound will be key rating considerations, Fitch added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.