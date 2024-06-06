Shares of Five Below, Inc. (FIVE), a prominent specialty discount store chain, plummeted over 19 percent in pre-market trading Thursday, settling at $107.07. This decline followed the company’s disappointing first-quarter profit, which fell short of analysts’ expectations, prompting a revision of its annual forecast.In the first quarter, net income decreased to $31.5 million, or $0.57 per share, down from $37.5 million, or $0.67 per share, recorded in the same period last year.Excluding one-time items, the adjusted earnings stood at $0.60 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 per share, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson-Reuters.Despite this, net sales saw an 11.8 percent increase, rising to $811.9 million from $726.2 million in the previous year.For the full year, Five Below has revised its net sales forecast to a range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion, down from the earlier projection of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion. Similarly, the EPS outlook has been adjusted to a range of $5.00 to $5.40, compared to the prior estimate of $5.71 to $6.22.On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters anticipate the company to report annual earnings of $6 per share on revenues of $4.03 billion.The stock had closed at $132.79 on Wednesday, reflecting a 3.68 percent decline. Over the past year, it has traded between $128.64 and $216.18.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com