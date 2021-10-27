Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Strong Demand

After yesterday’s announcement of above average demand for this month’s two-year note auction, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday that this month’s auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted strong demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.157 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The Treasury also sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.990 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month’s auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com