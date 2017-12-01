Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged with lying to the FBI. Will he cooperate and lead to deeper investigations against higher ranking officials such as President Donald Trump? A plea hearing was set for 10:30. If he pleads guilty and offers some cooperation, things could get interesting. The US dollar has been […] The post Flynn charged with lying – will he get Trump in trouble? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
