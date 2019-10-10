Rabobank analysts suggest that the recent flow of the US economic data has tilted the odds in favour of October. Key Quotes “The Fed is also expected to announce an expansion of the balance sheet at the October meeting, aimed at stabilizing the repo market.” “Looking further ahead, we expect the Fed to cut rates […] The post FOMC to announce balance sheet expansion at the October meeting – Rabobank appeared first on Forex Crunch.

