On Thursday, Ford Motor Company announced the postponement of the unveiling of its brand-new, three-row electric vehicles from 2025 to 2027. The purpose of this move is to allow the consumer market to further adapt to electric vehicles.Despite this shift in schedule, Ford remains committed to its plans at the assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario. This includes the production of next-generation electric vehicles as well as the construction of brand-new facilities and the refurbishment of existing locations.In additional news, the Detroit-based corporation has announced plans to introduce hybrid powertrains throughout its Ford Blue range in North America.Ford also aims to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, with the intention of manufacturing a completely new electric commercial vehicle specifically tailored to Ford Pro consumers.The company has also confirmed that the installation of equipment at its Tennessee Electric Vehicle Centre, located at BlueOval City, is progressing. The centre is expected to start producing Ford's future-generation electric truck in 2026.At present, Ford's shares are trading at $13.91, showing an increase of 1.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.