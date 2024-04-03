Ford Motor Co., a leading automaker, announced on Wednesday a 7% rise in the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the U.S during the first quarter. The boost in sales is attributed to an increase in customer usage of convenient Ford features such as Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service, and BlueCruise hands-free highway driving.Hybrid vehicle sales spiked 42% in the first quarter, while electric vehicle (EV) sales saw an impressive increase of 86% within the same timeframe.In the context of individual models, sales of Ford’s newly introduced F-150 truck reached 152,943 units. Meanwhile, the company’s SUVs had a slightly higher sales record, registering 216,997 units.Currently, Ford’s shares are on the rise, experiencing a 2.37% growth and reaching $13.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com